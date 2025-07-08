WEE Index report reveals UP’s significant stride in women empowerment

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during a high-level meeting here on Tuesday, was presented the Women Economic Empowerment (WEE) Index—an initiative by the state Planning Department and Udayati Foundation to assess the reach of government schemes among women and drive gender-inclusive, evidence-based policymaking.

Calling it a “historic step,” CM Adityanath highlighted its role in promoting dignity and self-reliance for women across Uttar Pradesh.

The index evaluates all 75 districts across five core parameters: entrepreneurship, employment, education and skill development, livelihood, and safety and transportation infrastructure. It provides insights into which districts are effectively extending benefits to women and where targeted interventions are required.

Chief Minister Adityanath directed that the WEE Index be integrated with the Chief Minister’s Control Room to ensure real-time monitoring. “All departments must treat the index as a foundational tool for policymaking and tracking outcomes. Departments should formulate actionable plans based on the index, prioritising women’s empowerment in their respective areas. District-level strategies must be developed to localise the impact of state schemes,” the CM said.

The presentation highlighted districts like Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, and Varanasi, where women have notably benefited from government initiatives. In contrast, districts such as Shravasti, Sambhal, Mahoba, Balrampur, and Siddharthnagar were flagged for urgent intervention. CM Adityanath directed that targeted campaigns be launched under the ODOP Margin Money Scheme in Banda, Jalaun, Jaunpur, Mahoba, Shravasti, and Sitapur to ensure greater inclusion of women.

He also stressed the need to expand women’s participation in the workforce and governance. The Chief Minister called for prioritising women in the recruitment of Home Guards and teachers, similar to the policy followed in police hiring. CM Adityanath also directed special efforts to increase women’s enrollment in technical institutes, vocational programs, and skill training centres.

Every district, he said, should set up a ‘Re-enrolment Unit’ to bring back women who had dropped out of skill courses. Additionally, he stressed the need to ensure the availability of paramedical institutes to support women’s advancement in healthcare and service sectors.

The meeting also discussed strategies to enhance women’s participation in the public transport system. The Chief Minister advocated for providing women with opportunities as drivers and conductors, along with specialised training and support facilities.

The Chief Minister urged all departments to treat the WEE Index not as a mere report, but as a mission-critical framework. He stressed the timely implementation of plans and achievement of targets, stating: “Only when women become the central force behind development schemes, the overall progress of society and the state will be ensured.”