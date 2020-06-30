West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said her government would give free ration to people till June 2021.

Her remarks came soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of PMGKAY till November 2020.

“We will give free ration till June 2021. The quality of ration is better than that of the Centre,” the CM said minutes after Modi’s address to the nation in the afternoon.

She also claimed that only 60 per cent people in the state get central ration.

“Keeping in mind all the festivals that are coming up in the next few months, this scheme to provide 80 crore people with 5 kg free ration and 1 kg dal per month will now be extended till Diwali and Chhath Puja, or till the end of November,” PM Modi said in his address today.

“Under PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, we announced a package of Rs. 1.75 lakh crore. In the last 3 months, Rs. 31,000 crore deposited in bank accounts of 20 crore poor families. Also, Rs 18,000 crore deposited in bank accounts of more than 9 crore farmers,” he said.

PM Modi praised the farmers and honest taxpayers for making the scheme successful.