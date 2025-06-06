‘We will always give our Yuva Shakti all possible opportunities to shine’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted the global achievements of India’s youth, saying that India’s youth have made a mark globally.

Describing them as symbols of dynamism, innovation, and determination, PM Modi said the nation’s growth in the last 11 years has been fuelled by the unmatched energy and conviction of Yuva Shakti.

The prime minister noted the extraordinary contributions made by young Indians across a wide range of sectors including StartUps, science, sports, community service, and culture. “In the last 11 years, we have witnessed remarkable instances of youngsters who have done the unthinkable,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi underscored the transformative impact of government policies over the past 11 years aimed at youth empowerment. Government initiatives like StartUp India, Skill India, Digital India and the National Education Policy 2020 are rooted in the firm belief that empowering youth is the most powerful thing a nation can do, the Prime Minister said.

He said in the last 11 years, the government has made continuous efforts to empower the youth. With the new education policy and focus on skill development and start-ups, the youth have become important partners in the resolution of ‘Developed India’.

Modi affirmed that the government will always give Yuva Shakti all possible opportunities to shine.

