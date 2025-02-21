India needs energetic leaders in every sector who can find solutions to global complexities: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that there is a need for energetic leaders in every sector who can find solutions to global complexities and needs while prioritising India’s interests on the global stage.

“These leaders should have a global approach but retain a local mindset,” Modi said at the School of Ultimate Leadership (SOUL) Leadership Conclave 2025 here.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the School of Ultimate Leadership (SOUL) Leadership Conclave 2025, the first of its edition, at Bharat Mandapam here.

Addressing the Conclave, Modi said, “India is emerging as a global powerhouse.”

He said for this momentum and speed to increase across all sectors, world-class leaders and international leadership are needed.

Highlighting the potential of leadership institutions like SOUL to be game changers, the Prime Minister said such international institutions are not only a choice but a necessity.

Modi noted the importance of preparing individuals who understand both the Indian mind and the international mindset, and who are ready for strategic decision-making, crisis management, and futuristic thinking.

He highlighted that to compete in international markets and global institutions, leaders who understand international business dynamics are required.

Modi added that the role of SOUL is to prepare such leaders, with a large scale and scope, and with high expectations from them.

Welcoming all the distinguished leaders and the upcoming young leaders of the future, the Prime Minister remarked that some events are very dear and today was one such event.

“Development of better citizens is necessary for Nation building, Development of excellent Leaders is necessary in every field,” Modi said.

He remarked that it was necessary to groom excellent leaders in every sector, which is the need of the hour. Therefore, the Prime Minister highlighted, the School of Ultimate Leadership is an important milestone in the development journey of Viksit Bharat.

Adding that SOUL was not just in the name of the organisation, Modi remarked that SOUL would be the soul of the social life of India.

He added that in another sense, SOUL also beautifully captures the essence of spiritual experience.

Extending his greetings to all the stakeholders of SOUL, Modi announced that a new, vast campus of SOUL would be ready near GIFT City, Gujarat in the near future.

Reiterating the need for rapid progress in all sectors to build a Viksit Bharat, Modi quoted the scriptures emphasizing that people follow the conduct of great individuals. Therefore, he underscored the importance of leadership that reflects and conducts itself according to India’s national vision.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the objective of SOUL should be to instill the necessary strength and spirit for constructing a developed India. He expressed confidence that the necessary changes and reforms will follow naturally once strong leadership is established.

Emphasising the need to develop both strength and spirit in public policy and social sectors, the Prime Minister remarked on the necessity of preparing leadership for emerging sectors such as deep-tech, space, biotech, and renewable energy.

He highlighted the importance of creating leadership for conventional sectors like sports, agriculture, manufacturing, and social service.

Modi stressed that India must not only aspire to excellence in all sectors but also achieve it.

“India needs leaders who can develop new institutions of global excellence,” the Prime Minister said.

He noted that India’s history is filled with glorious stories of such institutions and emphasised the need to revive that spirit.

Expressing confidence that there are many capable individuals among those present at the event, Modi stated that the institute should be a laboratory for their dreams and vision.

He stressed the foundation being laid today should be a source of pride for future generations, who will remember it with pride 25-50 years from now.