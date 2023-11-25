We have been convicted without investigation in Nijjar’s killing: Indian envoy

Indian High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma has taken strong exceptions to Canada blaming Indian agents for the killing of ‘Khalistan’ supporter Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil in June without even completing an investigation into it.

He urged Canada to release evidence to substantiate the allegation made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and promised that India would look into anything “very specific and relevant” communicated to it.

“There are two points…one is that, even without the investigation being concluded, India was convicted. Is that a rule of law?” Verma asked in an interview to CTV news channel when asked about Trudeau’s charge.

Asked how he could say India was convicted, the High Commissioner said: “Because India was asked to cooperate and if you look at the typical criminal terminology, when someone asks to cooperate, it means you have already been convicted and you better cooperate.”

“So, we took it in a very different interpretation. But, we have always said that if there is anything very specific and relevant, and communicated to us. We will look into it,” the Indian envoy added.

Ties between India and Canada have been strained after Trudeau made the allegation in September soon after the G20 Summit in New Delhi. India rejected the allegation, calling it ”absurd and motivated.”

New Delhi says Canada has not been able to provide any evidence to back its claim.