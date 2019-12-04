A delegation of the opposition-ruled seven states comprising of their Finance ministers or representatives on Wednesday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and told her that it’s embarrassing for them come and ask for money. They apprised her over the delay in release of GST compensation which is creating financial troubles for the states.

The states of Delhi, Punjab, Puducherry Madhya Pradesh and representatives from Kerala, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal came for the meeting which lasted for half-an -hour.

Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal was quoted by NDTV as saying, “We can’t come to Delhi every day… don’t feel good and we feel embarrassed. Those who ask for money are not taken seriously…Government of India is under obligation to pay. Ms Sitharaman assured that funds would be released as soon as possible.”

He also took to Twitter and shared about Sitharaman’s assurance given to the. He wrote, “Hon’ble Union Minister @nsitharaman assured that GOI is not running away from its responsibilities, and assured us of early release on money.”

“We thought we will make appeal to Union Finance Minister (Nirmala Sitharaman) saying that she must personally look into this and not violate the constitutional provisions as passed by Parliament of India,” Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was quoted as saying by News18.

These states have not received compensation for the month of August and September while the compensation for the month of period October-November will also be due after December 10.

Under the Constitution Amendment Bill, states were guaranteed compensation for 5 years to offset tax revenue shortfall caused due to the losses after the implementation of GST in 2017.