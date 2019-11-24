Sanjay Raut spokesperson of Shiv Sena and the prime voice of the Sena-NCP-Congress alliance named Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra said the alliance would prove their strength in just ’10 minutes’.

Earlier in the day, he further questioned the time given to Devendra Fadnavis to prove the strength and said the Governor should call him to prove the majority within 24 hours.

“Why has the Governor given the BJP such a long time (till November 30) to prove its majority? If he invites us, we can prove our strength in 10 minutes flat,” Raut said.

Pointing out at the late-night rush of BJP to make government in the state, Raut said, “What was the need to hold swearing-in ceremony at the dead of the night, the Chief Minister of the state taking over when the people of the state were sleeping.’

He also alleged that the BJP tried to break parties like Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress before the elections as well as after the results.

“We have said from the beginning that we have 170 MLAs’ support… Now, with five MLAs missing, we have the support for 165 legislators in our camp. Write this down,” Raut claimed.

He also termed Saturday’s political turnouts as a ‘black day’ in India’s history.

Raut said that BJP cheated Ajit Pawar who they hoped will bring 50-55 MLAs. In turn, the MLAs fooled him by deserting him and returning back to the party.

On a question about any threats from BJP, he smiled and said he has been under threat since long but with the blessings of the party, he would successfully chase off all such threats.