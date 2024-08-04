Wayanad landslides: Kerala forest officers’ daring operation saves stranded tribal family

In a remarkable display of bravery and dedication, a team of Kerala forest officers undertook an eight-hour long rescue mission deep in the forests of landslide Wayanad, successfully saving a tribal family including four children.

The family, belonging to the Paniya tribe, had taken refuge in a cave atop a hill after being cut off from their community due to the devastating landslides that struck the region earlier this week.

Despite the hazardous conditions including heavy rain and rocky paths, the officers managed to bring the entire family back to safety. The arduous journey and the selfless actions of the forest officers have been widely lauded.

The operation, led by Kalpetta Range Forest Officer K Hashis has garnered widespread praise, including commendations from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Kerala Chief Minister Vijayan expressed his deep admiration for the rescue team, stating, “Their heroism reminds us that Kerala’s resilience shines brightest in the darkest times. United in hope, we will rebuild and emerge stronger.”

Rahul Gandhi, former Wayanad MP, also extended his heartfelt gratitude to the Kalpetta Range Forest Officers, for risking their own lives to save the tribal family.

“I extend my sincere gratitude to the Kalpetta Range Forest Officers who risked their lives traversing through difficult terrain amidst heavy downpour, undertaking a tireless 8-hour operation to successfully rescue a family in distress. Your selfless service, commitment, and unity will help us overcome this crisis and emerge stronger,” Gandhi said in a statement.