Wayanad landslides: Around 2,500 people staying in relief camps; rescue ops continue

Around 2500 people who were rescued from the landslide – hit areas in Chooralmala and Mundkkai are housed at various relief camps in Meppadi and other villages in Wayanad district of Kerala.

According to information given by the district administration as many as 2514 people belonging to 723 families are staying in 16 relief camps functioning in the district.

Meanwhile,the search teams comprising army,NDRF, fire force and volunteers continued their efforts to trace the persons who went missing in the devastating landslides that hit the Chooralmala,Mundakkai areas last week,on Monday.To locate bodies under the debris,a drone based intelligence buried object detection system is being used.

Additional Director General Police(ADGP) Ajith Kumar said a committee will be formed to identify the demolished houses and buildings,where search operations are to be conducted.The committee will include members from local self governing bodies, local residents,police and army personnel,

Meanwhile, the death toll in the devastating landslides in Wayanad rose to 387 with more bodies recovered on Monday.However, the official death toll figure stands at 221.The death toll may go up further as around 180 people are still missing.

In this connection the burial of 31 unidentified bodies of victims and 158 body parts will be held on Monday at Puthumala. Eight bodies of unidentified victims were laid to rest on Sunday evening after interfaith prayers. They were laid to rest at the site provided by Harrison Malayalam plantations limited, free of cost.