WAVES 2025: A global convergence for media and entertainment industry

Aiming to foster collaborations, innovation, and industry growth, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is all set to host WAVES, a premier global event that brings together the entire Media and Entertainment (M&E) sector.

Designed as a global convergence summit, WAVES will serve as a platform to connect India’s M&E industry with global markets and vice versa, facilitating the exchange of ideas, technologies, and talent.

Advertisement

With a vision to position India as a leader in the global M&E landscape, the event focuses on driving industry expansion, nurturing young talent, and promoting cultural exchange.

Advertisement

A source from the I&B Ministry said one of WAVES’ key objectives is to catalyse the growth of the global M&E sector by embracing cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality/ virtual reality (AR/VR), and immersive experiences. It also aims to empower emerging talent through initiatives like the “Create in India Challenge”, providing young creators with a global platform to showcase their skills.

Additionally, the event seeks to facilitate meaningful dialogues and partnerships between Indian and global M&E professionals, enriching the industry’s creative and business landscape.

WAVES 2025 features a range of high-impact components, including an Industry Leaders’ Round Table, which will host discussions among top global CEOs, and the Global Media Dialogue, where policymakers will address critical industry trends and challenges. A major highlight will be the Thought Leaders Track, featuring plenary sessions and industry-specific discussions led by global experts.

The Bharat Pavilion will celebrate India’s rich storytelling heritage, showcasing the evolution of print, audio, and visual narratives. The Exhibition will provide a platform for global and Indian companies to display cutting-edge technologies and solutions, while the WAVES Bazaar will serve as a dedicated marketplace for content acquisition and business partnerships, including an e-bazaar for year-round global engagement.

Another key component is the WaveXcelerator, a dynamic platform connecting M&E startups with investors and mentors through live pitching sessions. CreatoSphere will offer immersive industry-led zones, gaming arenas, masterclasses, and the grand finale of the Create in India Challenge, culminating in the WAVES CIC Awards. Additionally, WAVES Cultural will bring together live concerts, classical performances, and national and international fusion events, creating a vibrant celebration of artistic talent.

WAVES aims to strengthen India’s position as a global M&E powerhouse by attracting investments, fostering innovation, and developing a skilled workforce for the future. The event will emphasize critical industry areas such as content creation, financing, gaming, animation, music, intellectual property (IP) development, technology integration, and the overall growth of the creative industry.

By uniting industry leaders, policymakers, innovators, and creative professionals from around the world, WAVES will pave the way for new opportunities in media and entertainment. This landmark event will not only boost India’s global presence but also set the stage for future advancements, reinforcing its commitment to shaping the evolving landscape of the M&E sector, the source added.