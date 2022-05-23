‘Water emergency’ in Jodhpur, guards deputed at filter plants

As the water situation in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur becomes grave, the administration has taken over the Water Supply Department and deputed guards at the filter plants.

District Collector Himanshu Gupta has constituted an Emergency Response Team for proper drinking water management system as an emergency kind of situation has been reported in the district in wake of a breach in the Sirhind Feeder canal that also hit the Indira Gandhi Canal reconstruction work affecting water supply in Rajasthan.

Instructions have been given for 24 hours police patrol at the filter plants of the city. In-charges have been appointed for each filter plant. The corporation has been instructed to impose fine on those who misuse water.

The District Collector has appointed Anil Purohit, Executive Engineer, Monitoring Public Health Engineering Department, Jodhpur, as the in-charge of the team.

According to the order, the Emergency Response Team will ensure the arrangement of the drinking water supply and transportation during the canal closure. Along with this, the response team will get the instructions given in the meeting taken by the District Collector to be followed.

The District Collector has given instructions to ensure 24-hour police patrol for proper security of Kaylana, Chaupasni, Takhatsagar and Jhalamand filter plants in the city.

He has further directed the Municipal Commissioner (North and South) to continuously inspect all the activities related to wastage of water in the city and impose fine on the guilty. The instruction is — ‘try to completely stop the misuse of drinking water and the corporation should stop the misuse of drinking water by running a public awareness campaign’.

Water emergency kind of situation has emerged in Jodhpur as water supply has been interrupted due to the breach in the Sirhind Feeder canal that also hit the Indira Gandhi Canal reconstruction work.

It will take another 10 days to ensure smooth water supply from Punjab. In view of the situation, the Jodhpur administration has taken over the Water Supply Department and has deputed guards on water.

It’s been around 60 days since the canal has been lying closed and the water, hence, is being supplied with caution.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday had spoken to his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann over the phone, requesting him to get the repair done. Ten districts in Rajasthan have been affected due to delay in repair work.