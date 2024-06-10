Was it a leopard? Viral video shows mysterious animal at Rashtrapati Bhavan during Modi’s swearing-in ceremony

A video showing a mysterious animal strolling at Rashtrapati Bhavan during the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making rounds on social media.

The viral video shows an animal, apparently a leopard, strolling in the background during the oath-taking ceremony of NDA government on Sunday.

The animal was spotted in the background when BJP MP Durga Das Uikey was greeting President Droupadi Murmu after taking the oath as minister.

While some believed it was a leopard due to its long tail, others suggested it was a cat. However, the animal looked more like a leopard as it was bigger than an ordinary cat and had a tail similar to that of the big cat.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan has not commented on the video, and it is not immediately clear what the animal was, where it came from, or where it went.

Watch the viral video below

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with 72 ministers was administered oath of office by Murmu in a glittering ceremony on Sunday.

Modi became only the second leader after Jawaharlal Nehru to take oath as PM for the third consecutive term.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by the heads of states of several neighbouring countries, businessmen and Bollywood celebrities.