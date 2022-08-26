Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigns from all party positions

Weeks after senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the post of Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress campaign committee, on Friday he resigned from all the positions of the party.

Just hours after he was given the appointment, the Congress leader resigned from all positions including the primary membership of the party.

In a letter to party President Sonia Gandhi, he has stated that the party has lost “both the will and the ability under tutelage of the conterie that runs AICC to fight for what is right for India”.

In a five page resignation, Azad has further mentioned that, “It is therefore with great regret and an extremely leaden heart that I have decided to sever my half-a century-old association with the Indian National Congress.”

Azad’s resignation comes after some of the senior leaders from the party, including Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jaiveer Shergil, Jitin Prasada also took an exit from the grand old party.

However, Azad’s resignation comes after the polls for the Congress President were deferred.

According to sources, Azad had refused to assumed the post of Chairman of the campaign committee citing “health reasons” and had conveyed the same to the Congress leadership, thanking them for the responsibility.

The move from Azad came at the time after disgruntled voices within the J&K unit of the Congress rose to a crescendo after the Congress leadership rejigged the whole unit.

“We are unhappy as senior leaders were not consulted before taking a decision on J&K PCC chief. We have resigned from the party’s coordination committee as a protest against the recent announcements of the PCC chief. I have resigned from the Congress’ primary membership,” said former Congress MLA Haji Abdul Rashid Dar.

Pertinent to mention here, Ghulam Nabi Azad is one of the group of 23 leaders who were vocal about a leadership change in the Congress and not being dependent on the Gandhi family for every major decision of the Congress party.

(With inputs from ANI)