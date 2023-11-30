Was an election between 4 crore people vs BRS: Revanth Reddy after exit polls predict Congress win

Buoyed by exit poll predictions, Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy on Thursday said that the state assembly election was not between the Congress and the BRS but four crore people against the KCR-led party.

“This election was not Congress vs BRS. 4 crore people were against BRS. This is the victory of the people of Telangana…We will get the approval of the six guarantees and will make it an act in the first cabinet itself…,” Reddy, who helmed Congress party’s campaign in Telangana, said.

#WATCH | On the exit polls, Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy says, “This election was not Congress vs BRS. 4 crore people were against BRS. This is the victory of the people of Telangana…We will get the approval of the six guarantees and will make it an act in the… pic.twitter.com/LUgdm3VFnZ Advertisement — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2023

Most exit polls have predicted that Congress will break the decade-long reign of KCR in Telangana by defeating the BRS or Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

The South Indian state, according to most exit polls, may see KCR packing his bags as Congress is likely to emerge clear winner in Telangana. India TV-CNX predicted 63-79 seats for the Congress, 31-47 for the BRS, 2-4 for the BJP and 5-7 for the AIMIM. Jan Ki Baat has given 48-64 seats to the Congress, 40-55 seats to the BRS, 7-13 seats to the BJP and 4-7 seats to AIMIM.

Republic TV-Matrize exit poll also predicted a comfortable victory for the Congress with 58-68 seats. It has forecast 46-56 for the BRS and 4-9 for the BJP.

Telangana went to polls today and the official results will be declared on December 3.