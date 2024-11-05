Waqf Bill: Oppn MPs lodge protest with LS Speaker against JPC chairman

The Opposition MPs in the 31-member Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill on Tuesday called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to lodge their protest against the ‘unilateral’ decisions taken by JPC chairman Jagdambika Pal.

The Opposition members accused Jagdambika Pal of ‘arbitrarily’ calling meetings and inviting those people and organisations, who are not stakeholders in this matter, to present their views.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aims to bring significant reforms, including digitisation of records, stricter audits, increased transparency, and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied Waqf properties.

The Opposition MPs from Congress, DMK, TMC, AAP, and SP met the Lok Sabha Speaker to complain against the ‘arbitrary’ behaviour of Pal, sources said. They also complained that they were denied the opportunity to put forward their views properly and that their views were not considered.

After meeting Om Birla, AAP MP Sanjay Singh told media persons that a delegation of Opposition Parliamentarians impressed upon the Speaker about the problems and challenges faced by them in the JPC meetings.

He said the Speaker assured the Opposition MPs of finding a solution to their problems soon after a discussion.

The Opposition MPs of the JPC scrutinising the Waqf Amendment Bill are also understood to have submitted a letter to Om Birla listing their complaints and grievances regarding the amendments. In the signed letter, they have raised multiple allegations against the JPC chief.

Meanwhile, Jagdambika Pal refuted all the charges against him saying the Opposition MPs who levelled these charges are continuously attending these meetings and being given ample opportunity to speak and share their views on Waqf amendments.

The JPC’s proceedings have lately been marred by frequent protests from the Opposition members over a host of issues. BJP members have rejected these charges and accused the Opposition of scuttling the progress made in past JPC meetings.

The committee is expected to submit its report by the first week of Parliament’s Winter Session.