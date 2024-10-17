Waqf Bill JPC member seeks action against MPs who disrupted meeting

Mr Tejasvi Surya, a BJP member of Parliament’s Joint Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024 has in a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla demanded action against committee members who allegedly disrupted the committee’s proceedings and indulged in unruly behaviour on 14th October.

He wrote that on his request the Chairman of the JPC, Mr Jagdambika Pal, had invited Mr Anwar Manippadi, a former Chairman of the Karnataka State Minorities Commission and Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation, to depose before the committee.

While he was speaking about the alleged Rs 2 lakh crore Waqf land encroachment scam in Karnataka involving some Congress leaders, Opposition members threatened the witness and Chairperson, disrespected parliamentary decorum and even tore committee papers.

Such threats cannot be taken lightly, Mr Surya said, and requested the Speaker to tell the JPC members to adhere to Parliamentary norms.

He also urged the Speaker “to initiate disciplinary action against all those members who indulged in such unacceptable conduct.”