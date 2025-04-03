Waqf Amendment Bill will give relief to people of Munambam: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

BJP Kerala president Rajiv Chandrasekhar on Thursday said that the Waqf Amendment Bill will give relief to the people of Munambam, who are facing the threat of eviction from their land and residences.

Speaking to media persons after visiting the Nair Service Society (NSS) headquarters at Changanassery in Kottayam, Chandrasekhar said that as soon as the Waqf Amendment Bill is passed, the rights of the people of Munambam on their land will be restored.

Advertisement

He said the people of Munambam now realized, who were with them when they faced a serious problem in their life and who helped them to solve their problem. The appeasement politics of the Congress and the Communists came to light on Wednesday, he said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Syro-Malabar Church has welcomed the recently passed Waqf Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha, stating that it brings relief to the people of Munambam.

However, Church spokesperson Fr Antony Vadakkekara emphasized that their stance should not be interpreted as direct support for any political party.

Expressing solidarity with the people of Munambam, Fr Vadakkekara stated, “The existing Waqf law was against the principles of the Indian Constitution, and the government has fulfilled its responsibility by addressing this issue.”

He reiterated that the Church only opposes laws that contradict the Indian Constitution, not the practice of Waqf or the rights of the Muslim community.