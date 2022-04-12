Most wanted Pakistani among 2 terrorists killed in Kulgam, 3 terrorists arrested

Two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists, including a most wanted Pakistani, have been killed in an overnight encounter in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, police said on Tuesday.

Two policemen were critically injured during the encounter in Khurbatpora area of Kulgam.

Killed terrorists have been identified as a Pakistani terrorist Jameel Pasha @Usman Chacha linked with proscribed terror outfit JeM and a hybrid terrorist Sameer Ahmad Sofi of Amshipora, Shopian.

Police said the killed terrorists were part of the group that escaped after a brief gunfight in Chaki Samad area of Kulgam on 9 April.

Based on specific input generated by Kulgam Police regarding movement of terrorists in a vehicle on Manzgam-Aharbal axis on Monday evening, a special joint team of Police and Army was constituted. At about 5.50 pm, a three-wheeler vehicle (Tempo) was spotted near Khur-Batpora moving in suspicious conditions which was chased and challenged. However, the terrorists travelling in the suspected vehicle jumped out and resorted to indiscriminate firing towards the joint team of forces. The terrorists’ fire was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter.

In the initial exchange of fire two police personnel got critically injured and were evacuated amidst the heavy firing and air lifted to Army’s Base Hospital Srinagar where their condition is stable now.

In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar appreciated joint team for conducting successful operation which led to elimination of most wanted Pakistani terrorist.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one AK47 rifle, 3 AK47 Magazine, 36 AK 47 rounds, 1 Pistol, 1 Pistol Magazine, 5 Pistol rounds, 1 Grenade catch 86P, 1 BP Pouch and 1 weapon Oil Bottle have been recovered.

In another incident, security forces at Dooru in Anantnag

during search of a vehicle recovered huge cache of arms & ammunition including 1 AK-56, 2 Pistols, 2 AK magazines, 3 Pistol magazines, 6 hand grenades, 44 rounds of AK-47, 58 rounds of 7.9mm and 1 Sling have been recovered.

Meanwhile, three Terrorists of LeT who were planning to disturb peace in North Kashmir were nabbed last night by security forces in Sopore. Three pistols , ammunition and cash was recovered from them. Army has described it as a great success by Rashtriya Rifles and J&K Police.