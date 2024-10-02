Wangchuk reaches Rajghat after release from police detention

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk reached the Rajghat and paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi along with his supporters after they were released on Wednesday evening from Bawana police station.

Wangchuk, along with his supporters, was detained by the Delhi Police on Monday night at the Delhi-Haryana Singhu border due to prohibitory orders in the capital city while they were en route to Rajghat.

Wangchuk and his supporters began an indefinite fast after being detained by the Delhi Police on Monday.

The activist and his fellow marchers, including elderly individuals and army veterans, were on a peaceful journey to the Rajghat when they were stopped and detained by a large police force.

The ‘padyatra’ was organized by the Leh Apex Body, which, along with the Kargil Democratic Alliance, has been spearheading an agitation for the last four years, seeking statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Wangchuk had begun his journey with 170 Ladakhis from Leh a month ago.

Wangchuk and his supporters came to Delhi hoping to urge the Central government to resume talks with Ladakh’s representatives regarding their four-point agenda.

The talks between the Centre and Ladakh representatives had abruptly ended in March this year without any resolution.

Earlier this year, Wangchuk had also staged a 21-day hunger strike in Ladakh to support these demands.