Wangchuk, his supporters released from police detention

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and his supporters, who were detained by the Delhi Police on the outskirts of the city, were released later on Wednesday evening from Bawana police station.

Wangchuk, along with his supporters, was detained by the Delhi Police on Monday night at the Delhi-Haryana Singhu border due to prohibitory orders in the capital city, while they were en route to the Rajghat.

Wangchuk and his supporters went on an indefinite fast after being detained by the Delhi Police.

The ‘padyatra’ was organized by the Leh Apex Body, which, along with the Kargil Democratic Alliance, has been spearheading an agitation for the last four years for statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Wangchuk had begun his journey with 170 Ladakhis from Leh a month ago.

The activist and his fellow marchers, including elderly individuals and army veterans, were on a peaceful journey to the Rajghat when they were stopped and detained by a large police force.

Wangchuk and his supporters had come to Delhi in hopes of urging the Central government to resume talks with Ladakh’s representatives regarding their four-point agenda.

The talks between the Centre and Ladakh representatives had abruptly ended in March this year without any resolution.

Earlier this year, Wangchuk had also staged a 21-day hunger strike in Ladakh to support these demands.