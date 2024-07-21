Walls of NMDC Dam in Chhattisgarh collapse causing deluge

The walls of the N-1B dam, constructed by National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) in the Kirandul hills of the Dantewada district, collapsed due to heavy rain, resulting in flooding in several low-lying areas.

The collapse of the dam walls has caused significant damage submerging many homes. The district administration has acted swiftly to ensure the safety of residents by moving them to secure areas.

Additionally, the heavy rains led to waterlogging near the Gatar Pulia and CSC Center in Kirandul, prompting the deployment of JCB machines to clear the roads. Residents in the low-lying areas of Kirandul are being evacuated as a precautionary measure. The district administration is actively conducting rescue operations and providing temporary shelter for affected families at Mangal Bhavan.

Children caught in the floodwaters while on their way to tuition classes were have been rescued and taken to a nearby hospital, where their condition is reported to be stable.

The district administration is constantly monitoring the situation closely and advising the residents of flood-prone areas to relocate to safer locations until conditions improve.