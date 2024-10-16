VP Jagdeep Dhankhar receives warm welcome in Meghalaya

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, accompanied by his wife Dr Sudesh Dhankhar, was warmly welcomed in Shillong by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Cabinet Minister Dr Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh.

The visit, part of a two-day tour, is expected to focus on enhancing cooperation between the central government and the northeastern region, with an emphasis on economic growth, women’s empowerment and social welfare.

Dhankhar’s presence is seen as significant for Meghalaya, as it reinforces the central government’s commitment to the development of the Northeastern states.

His wife, Dr Sudesh Dhankhar, an accomplished scholar and social advocate, also joined in engaging with local initiatives during the visit.

The Vice-President, who took office in 2022, has made it a priority to promote inclusive growth and regional prosperity, aligning with the goals of the state government led by Chief Minister Sangma.

Discussions are expected to cover key areas such as infrastructure development, investment, and fostering opportunities for women and youth in the state.