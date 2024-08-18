VP Dhankhar urges citizens to make conscious efforts towards organ donation

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday made an appeal to citizens to make a conscious efforts towards organ donation as he highlighted the profound significance of it.

Speaking at an event organised by Jain Social Groups (JSG) Central Sansthan, Jaipur and Dadhichi Deh Dan Samiti, Delhi to honour families of body donors in Rajasthan’s Jaipur, the VP described organ donation as “a spiritual activity and the highest moral exemplification of human nature”.

He emphasised that organ donation goes beyond physical generosity, reflecting the deepest virtues of compassion and selflessness.

The VP urged citizens to make a conscious effort towards organ donation, turning it into a mission that aligns with the noble tradition of serving humanity.

Highlighting World Organ Donation Day’s theme – ‘Be the Reason for Someone’s Smile Today’, Dhankhar encouraged everyone to make a personal and family commitment to the noble cause of organ donation.

The VP emphasized upon the significance of the human body as a means for achieving the greater good and highlighted that this body can become a tool for widespread societal welfare.

Directing attention towards talented individuals who are driven by a strong desire to contribute but are held back due to the lack of a vital organ, he said, “When you assist them, you transform them from being a liability to becoming an asset for society.”

Expressing concern over the growing ‘virus of commercialisation’ in organ donation, Dhankhar emphasized that organs should donated out of thought for society, not for fiscal gain.

Referring to the medical profession as a ‘godly profession’ and highlighting the selfless service of ‘health warriors’ during the Covid pandemic, he noted that a few individuals within the medical profession undermine the noble nature of organ donation.

“We cannot allow organ donation to be an exploitation field of the vulnerable for commercial gain of wily elements,” the VP said.

Recognising India’s rich cultural and historical heritage, filled with examples of selfless service and sacrifice, he urged everyone to reflect on the wisdom contained in our scriptures and Vedas, serving as a vast repository of knowledge and guidance.

Underscoring the importance of recognising political differences as a hallmark of democracy, Dhankhar cautioned that these differences must never overshadow national interest.

He also highlighted the need to educate the younger generation about past threats to democracy, particularly during the Emergency, and the importance of vigilance to prevent such events from recurring.