VP Dhankhar urges citizens to echo Prez Murmu’s clarion call of ‘enough is enough’

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday strongly condemned a member of Parliament terming the acts of violence against women a “symptomatic malaise”.

Addressing the students and faculty members on the theme ‘Role of Women in Viksit Bharat’ at the Bharati college, University of Delhi today, the Vice-President said, “I am appalled; I am pained and somewhat surprised that someone holding a position in the Supreme Court Bar, a Member of Parliament, acting in a manner and what does he say? A symptomatic malaise and suggested that such incidents are commonplace ? What a shame! Words fail me in condemning such a stance. It is doing the greatest injustice to the high position.”

Dhankhar’s remarks follow a controversial resolution passed by Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Kapil Sibal on August 21, addressing the rape-murder case at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Sibal’s resolution described the incident as a symptomatic malaise, which has sparked criticism.

Expressing his pain over suggestions made by a person in high position calling ‘such outrageous incidents are commonplace’, Dhankhar termed the statements ‘extremely shameful’.

He stressed that ”Such statements were akin to trivialising the suffering of our girls. “For partisan interest? For self-interest? You take a stance, leveraging your authority to perpetrate such kind of heinous injustice to our girls and women? What can be a greater injustice to humanity? We trivialise the suffering of our girls? No, not any longer,” he added.

Calling upon the citizens to echo the clarion call of “enough is enough” of President Droupadi Murmu, Dhankhar said, “The President has said, enough is enough!” Let us call it enough is enough. I want this clarion call to be a national call. I want everyone to be a participant in this call. Let us resolve, create a system, no longer, zero accommodation, zero tolerance when you make a girl or woman a victim. You are injuring our civilisation, you are injuring sublimity, you are behaving like a monster. You are exemplifying barbarity to an extreme draconian level. Nothing should come in the way and I want everyone in the country to heed the sane, sage and timely caution by the President of India.”

Stating that the fear in the minds of girls and women is a cause of concern, Dhankhar said, “The society where women and girls do not feel safe is not a civilised society. That democracy is tarnished; it is the biggest obstacle to our progress today.”

“The fear in the mind of our girls and women is a cause of concern, is a national concern. How can in the land of Bharat, girls and women be unsafe. How can their dignity be outraged?…in hospital when a girl doctor is in service of humanity saving lives of others?” emphasised the Vice-President.

Stressing on the need of financial independence for girls and women, Dhankhar emphasised, “I call upon each of you to be financially independent. This is quintessentially important for you to unleash your energy and potential.”

“Girls are the most important stakeholders in the development of the Nation. They constitute the backbone and spinal strength of the rural economy, agro-economy, and informal economy”, he added.

Advocating for decimation of gender-based inequities; the VP highlighted the existing gender disparity in terms of pay and opportunities for women in the society. “But can we say that there is no gender disparity today? Same qualification but different pay, better qualification but not equal opportunities. That mindset has to change. The ecosystem has to be equitable, inequities have to be decimated”, Dhankhar added.

Highlighting India’s current growth trajectory, he stressed that this progress cannot be achieved without the full participation of women, who constitute half of the country’s population. “The very thought of India as a developed nation without the participation of girls and women is not rational. They have energy, they have talent. With your participation, the dream of a developed India will be fulfilled before 2047,” he remarked.

Drawing attention to the need for a Uniform Civil Code, the Vice-President underlined, “Uniform Civil Code is a Constitutional ordainment. It is in directive principles. The Supreme Court has severally held it is being delayed, but Uniform Civil Code that has been on the shelf for too long, is a small measure of justice to your segment. Look around what it means. It will help in several ways, but majorly it will help your gender.”