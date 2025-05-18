VP Dhankhar turns 74; Prez Murmu, PM Modi extend birthday greetings

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on his 74th birthday.

In her greetings to the Vice President, President Murmu said in a post on X, “Hearty greetings and best wishes to @VPIndia Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji on his birthday! I wish him good health and very many years in the service of the nation.”

PM Modi also extended birthday wishes to the Vice President.

The Prime Minister hailed Dhankhar’s knowledge of the Constitution and commended his efforts to increase the productivity of the Rajya Sabha.

The Prime Minister also lauded Dhankhar for his efforts to serve society.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Greetings to our Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji on his birthday. He is blessed with tremendous knowledge of our Constitution, reflecting from his years of work as a leading lawyer. He has made commendable efforts to boost the productivity of the Rajya Sabha. His interest in serving society is also immense. May he lead a long and healthy life.”

Dhankhar was born on this day in 1951 in Kithana village in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district. Prior to entering politics, he was a Senior Advocate of the High Court. Since 1990, Dhankhar has practised primarily in the Supreme Court, and his focus area of litigation has been in the field of Steel, Coal, Mining, and International Commercial Arbitration, among others. He has appeared in various High Courts in the country.

Dhankhar was first elected to Parliament in 1989 from the Jhunjhunu Constituency. Subsequently, he served as Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs in 1990 and was elected to the Rajasthan Assembly from the Kishangarh constituency in Ajmer district in 1993. He assumed Office as the Governor of West Bengal on July 30, 2019.

Dhankhar took over as the 14th Vice President of India and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha in 2022.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also greeted the Vice President on his birthday and admired his knowledge of the Constitution. He said, “Warm wishes to @VPIndia, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar ji on his birthday. Known for his amazing knowledge of the Indian Constitution, he is also admired for his wisdom and tenacity. Our nation is grateful for his tireless efforts and vision. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the Vice President was a symbol of simplicity. “Heartiest congratulations to Honourable Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar ji, a symbol of simplicity, purity and discipline, on his birthday! I pray to Lord Shri Ram for your good health, long life and good health. @VPIndia”