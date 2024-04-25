Voting for Rajasthan assembly bypoll tomorrow

Voting for bypoll in Rajasthan’s Bagidora assembly constituency is scheduled to begin on Friday morning at 7 am.

Subhash Tambolia, who left the Congress and joined the BJP, is now in a triangular contest with BAP’s Jaikrishna Patel, and Congress’ Kapoor Singh.

The Bagidora seat fell vacant after Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya resigned from the MLAship on February 19 and joined the BJP, and now contesting Banswara Lok Sabha seat on BJP ticket where polling is scheduled on Friday.

The INDIA bloc forged an alliance with the BAP, decided to support its candidate Jaikrishan Patel, and asked Congress candidate Kapoor Singh to submit his withdrawal nomination. But Kapoor did not submit.

In the current assembly of 200 legislators, the ruling BJP has a strength of 115 MLAs, Congress 69, 2 BSP who recently joined the Shiv Sena (Shinde), RLP 1, BAP 2, RLD 1, and Independents 8.