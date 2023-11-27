Voting for Cong means re-entry of KCR in Telangana: PM Modi to voters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday warned against voting for the Congress in the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls, saying polling in favour of the grand old party will only lead to the return of the BRS.

Exuding confidence that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will be defeated on December 3, he said relatives of K Chandrashekar Rao were cursing him while the chief minister was making a last ditch attempt to placate the angry voters.

On day three of his campaign, Modi addressed public rallies in Mahbubabad and Karimnagar before participating in a mammoth roadshow in Hyderabad.

Advertisement

“You must get rid of the BRS and also stop the Congress from coming to power. Beware of the Congress,” he said in Karimnagar while campaigning for party MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

“There are no guarantees of Congress MLAs. They can join the BRS any day. That is why people will never vote for the Congress because they know it will mean keeping the door open for KCR to come back to power. There is only one way to keep him out of power – press the button for lotus,” he said.

“Both the Congress and KCR have destroyed Telangana — both are equal sinners,” he added.

The prime minister asserted that the next chief minister of the southern state will be from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), adding that “people will not exchange one disease for another.”

He further alleged that wherever the Congress is in power, terrorist organisations like PFI (Popular Front of India) are given encouragement.

Addressing the rally at Mahabubabad, Modi recalled that since KCR was aware of the BJP’s strength, he had tried to ally with the saffron party.

“Once when he had come to Delhi, he met me with the same request. But the BJP will never do anything that will go against the wishes of the people of the state. Since then the BRS has been in a state of nervousness. It does not leave any chance of abusing me knowing that Modi will not allow BRS to be around the BJP,” he claimed.

In Karimnagar, the PM said KCR was superstitious enough to believe that “if Modi’s shadow fell on him, his dreams will fall apart”.

He also accused KCR of destroying the secretariat which was built with taxpayers money because of his superstitions. He also promised to put all those involved in scams behind the bars if a BJP government comes to power.

“On December 3, the ‘farmhouse chief minister’ will be defeated. The BJP thinks it is its duty to free Telangana from the clutches of BRS,” he said.

Amidst the controversy over the Rythu Bandhu scheme, Modi said while the BRS government did not care about small farmers, the BJP sent money into their accounts through PM Kisan Samyannidhi.