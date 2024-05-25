Voting begins for 6th phase of Lok Sabha polls

Voting for the sixth and penultimate phase of Lok Sabha elections in 58 constituencies spread across eight States and Union Territories (UTs) began early this morning.

The polling started at 7 am in 1.14 lakh polling stations amid tight security to avert any untoward incident.

More than 11.13 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise who will decide the fate of 889 candidates who are in the fray in the sixth phase.

Key candidates from the BJP include Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Sambalpur, Odisha), former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar (Karnal), Manoj Tiwari (North East Delhi) and Bansuri Swaraj (New Delhi); while from the Congress, Kumari Selja (Sirsa, Haryana), Deepender Singh Hooda (Rohtak, Haryana), JP Agarwal (Chandni Chowk), Kanhaiya Kumar (North East Delhi) are in the fray.

Another prominent candidate is senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Somnath Bharti (New Delhi).

Polling for the 42 Assembly constituencies of the Odisha Assembly also began simultaneously at 7 am.

For the voters, arrangements are being made, to manage the adverse impact of hot weather or rainfall wherever predicted.

Assured minimum facilities like water, shed, toilets, ramps, volunteers, wheelchairs, and electricity are in place to ensure that every voter, including elderly and persons with disabilities, can cast their vote with ease.

Earlier, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has called upon voters to turnout in greater numbers at polling stations and vote with responsibility and pride

The Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases between 19th April and 1st June. The first phase of polling was held on 19th April, second phase on 26th April, third phase on 7th May, fourth phase on 13th May and fifth phase on 20th May. The first phase recorded 66.14 per cent voter turnout, second 66.71 per cent, third 65.68 per cent, fourth 69.16 per cent and fifth phase 62.2 per cent.

The seventh and last phase of voting is scheduled to take place on 1st June. Counting will take place on 4th June.