Voted against dictatorship, unemployment and inflation: Kejriwal casts vote with family

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday cast his vote during the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Kejriwal was accompanied by his father, wife Sunita Kejriwal and children.

Earlier, the Delhi CM was seen helping his elderly father to the polling booth. His mother, he said, could not go as she was ill.

After casting his vote, the Delhi CM said that he voted against dictatorship, unemployment and inflation.

“I voted today with my father, wife and children. My mother is very ill. She could not go. I voted against dictatorship, unemployment and inflation. You too must go and vote,” he said.

Besides Kejriwal, AAP leaders and Delhi ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Kailash Gehlot, Gopal Rai and others also cast their votes.

The Delhi CM had earlier appealed people to go out and vote, saying each other their votes will strengthen the Indian democracy and the Constitution.

“I appeal to all my voting brothers and sisters to definitely come and cast their vote. Ask your family, relatives and friends to also vote. In this great festival of democracy, each of your votes will be against dictatorial thinking and strengthen the Indian democracy and constitution. Go to the polling booth and show with your vote that there is democracy in India and democracy will remain,” he said.