Dr Suneetha Narreddy has approached the Supreme Court challenging May 31, 2023, Telangana High Court order granting anticipatory bail to YSR Congress Party’s Lok Sabha member YS Avinash Reddy, one of the accused in the 2019 murder of her father YS Vivekananda Reddy.

Vivekanand Reddy was the uncle of present Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and brother of late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Challenging the High Court order on various counts, the petitioner Suneetha Narreddy in her interim prayers has sought an “ex-parte ad interim” stay of May 31 judgment and the order granting anticipatory bail to Avinash Reddy.

She has also sought extension of time to the CBI for completing the investigation. into the larger conspiracy in the alleged murder of Vivekanand Reddy. The top court by its April 24, 2023, order had directed the CBI to conclude the investigation by June 30, 2023.

Assailing the High Court order, the petition has said that the High Court after holding a “mini trial and giving findings/making comments on the merits of the prosecution case” virtually accepted the entire case of Avinash Reddy, while disregarding the evidence collected by the CBI which is investigating the case.

Alleging non-cooperation by Avinash Reddy in the investigation of the case, the petition says that he did not appear before the investigating agency on the last three occasions despite notices by the CBI asking him to appear before it.

Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra mentioned the matter for an early listing before a vacation bench of Justice Aniruddha Bose and Justice Rajesh Bindal, but since it was not a part of the list of the mentioning matters for today, the bench asked him to mention it on Friday (June 9).

The petitioner Suneetha Narreddy has alleged that Avinash Reddy along with other accused has “successfully” tampered with evidence by “destroying the scene of offence in the presence of the state police

and had propagated the story that the deceased had died due to a heart attack.”

The petition says that Avinash Reddy had in fact “pressurised the police not to register an FIR as a result of which only an inquest under S. 174 Cr.PC was started, in a case of cold blooded murder as is evidenced from photographs of the deceased …”

CBI took over the investigation in July 2020 on the direction of Andhra Pradesh High Court. The case was earlier registered at police station Pulivendula in Kadapa district (Andhra Pradesh). Late Vivekanand Reddy had represented Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency.

A month before the general elections in 2019, Vivekananda Reddy, a former MP, was found murdered at his residence at Pulivendula on March 15, 2019.