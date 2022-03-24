Follow Us:
Vivek Agnihotri should upload ‘The Kashmir Files’ on Youtube: Arvind Kejriwal

The feature film, based on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the Kashmir valley during the height of militancy has received a massive love from the audience.

SNS | New Delhi | March 24, 2022 9:47 pm

(Image: Twitter/@ArvindKejriwal)

On Thursday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attacked the BJP for their demand to make ‘The Kashmir Files’ tax-free in the national capital.

This comes a day after BJP legislators in the Delhi assembly interrupted the ongoing budget session, demanding that the movie The Kashmir Files be made tax-free in the state.

“Why are you asking us to make it tax-free. If you are so keen, ask Vivek Agnihotri to put it on YouTube, it will all be free. Everyone will be able to see it in a day. Where is the need to make it tax-free,” Kejriwal said.

The film has been declared tax-free in most BJP ruled states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana, Gujarat, and Uttarakhand.

As soon as the tweet was made by the AAP party, now people are criticizing him for making 83 tax-free and asking Vivek to upload The Kashmir Files on YouTube.

