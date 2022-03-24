Vivek Agnihotri should upload ‘The Kashmir Files’ on Youtube: Arvind Kejriwal

On Thursday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attacked the BJP for their demand to make ‘The Kashmir Files’ tax-free in the national capital.

This comes a day after BJP legislators in the Delhi assembly interrupted the ongoing budget session, demanding that the movie The Kashmir Files be made tax-free in the state.

“Why are you asking us to make it tax-free. If you are so keen, ask Vivek Agnihotri to put it on YouTube, it will all be free. Everyone will be able to see it in a day. Where is the need to make it tax-free,” Kejriwal said.

BJP wants #TheKashmirFiles to be tax-free. Why not ask @vivekagnihotri to upload the whole movie on YouTube for FREE? -CM @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/gXsxLmIZ09 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 24, 2022

The film has been declared tax-free in most BJP ruled states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana, Gujarat, and Uttarakhand.

As soon as the tweet was made by the AAP party, now people are criticizing him for making 83 tax-free and asking Vivek to upload The Kashmir Files on YouTube.

Some of tweets are as followed:

Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal asks @vivekagnihotri to upload #KashmirFiles on YouTube .. Why tax concessions ..? That doesn’t applies for other films .. Shame on you Ad CM …. Shame . pic.twitter.com/AgJFkh8orx — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) March 24, 2022

The feature film, based on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the Kashmir valley during the height of militancy has received a massive love from the audience.