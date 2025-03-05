Vision correction in 10 seconds sharp: Latest from Centre for Sight

Centre for Sight (CFS), a leader in advanced eye care and ophthalmic technology in India, has introduced the world’s fastest and safest LASIK laser surgical technology – AMARIS 1050RS with FORESIGHT, , an AI-driven predictive system that enhances laser vision correction precision.

The ground-breaking advancement is touted to revolutionise vision correction by reducing treatment time to under 10 seconds per eye, enhancing precision, and optimising patient satisfaction.

With the launch, the Centre introduces two more cutting-edge vision correction solutions – CustomEyes and SmartSurf ACE –both powered by FORESIGHT.

While CustomEyes is a highly personalised laser vision correction approach tailored to suit individual eye characteristics, ensuring optimum visual outcomes, SmartSurf ACE is a completely touch-free, blade-free LASIK laser procedure that enhances patient comfort, safety, and faster recovery. These advanced procedures are powered by FORESIGHT.

FORESIGHT analyses thousands of data points to customise treatment for each patient, allowing surgeons to foresee surgical outcomes before the procedure. This revolutionary integration ensures greater accuracy, minimises risks, and significantly improves visual outcomes.

Equipped with these advanced technologies, Centre for Sight is looking beyond the standard LASIK to expand its expertise to treat complex corneal conditions such as keratoconus.

The FORESIGHT-driven solution, TREK (Topography Guided Removal of Epithelium for Keratoconus), a customized technique that enables simultaneous removal of epithelium and stroma, particularly benefiting patients with decentered cones, optimising corneal reshaping while preserving tissue.

TCAT (Topography-Guided Custom Ablation Treatment) uses detailed corneal mapping to guide the laser, reshaping irregular corneas with pinpoint accuracy. This advanced technique enhances visual outcomes for keratoconus patients and can significantly reduce dependence on specialized contact lenses.

Emphasising the significance of this breakthrough, Dr Mahipal S Sachdev, Chairman and Medical Director, Centre for Sight, said, “With myopia becoming a growing concern globally, studies suggest that by 2050, half of the world’s population will be myopic. At the Centre for Sight, our focus is on providing advanced vision correction solutions to reduce dependency on glasses.”

He described the AMARIS 1050RS as the fastest and safest LASIK laser technology available that allows to correct vision in just 10 seconds per eye, and the overall procedure takes only about 10 minutes.

“By combining advanced AI-driven eye tracking with high-speed LASIK laser treatment,” he said, “we are ensuring that patients receive the fastest, safest, and most effective vision correction available today. This advancement not only ensures greater precision and patient safety but also enables quicker recovery, helping people return to their daily routines with ease. Our commitment remains to bring the latest and most effective vision correction solutions to those who need them.”

Mr. Dominic von Planta, CEO of Schwind Eye-Tech Solutions, said: “We celebrate the installation of the Amaris 1050 at the Centre for Sight. The Amaris 1050 is the fastest excimer laser in the market, featuring a 7D eye-tracking system for exceptional precision and enhanced safety. Beyond being extremely fast and safe, it also enables CustomEyes with FORESIGHT, a personalized treatment approach because every eye is unique.”

Centre for Sight has a history of introducing pioneering refractive technologies in India. It was the first to introduce SMILE (Small Incision Lenticule Extraction) technology in the country and played a pivotal role in developing SILK (Smooth Incision Lenticule Keratomileusis) surgery, transforming refractive eye care.