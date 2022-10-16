Visa, stay of flood-hit Pak Hindus in Jodhpur under scanner

Hit hard by the recent floods in Pakistan’s Sindh province, hundreds of Hindus moved to India on pilgrimage visas. They allege religious persecution and deprivation of relief by the Pakistan government though their province is the worst affected by the floods as they not only devastated the vast swaths of farmland but displaced thousands of people mainly Hindus since early September month.

Among the displaced Hindus who travelled to Haridwar and adjoining places on visa are 93 Pakistani citizens including scores of children. They landed in Jodhpur by trains in two batches on October 12 and 14.

Official sources told SNS that the North-West Railway (NWR) officials and the state Intelligence agencies came into action to ascertain the whereabouts of the oustees who are now trying to settle down in a slum area already encroached upon by displaced people near Dalibai Chauraha on the outskirt of Jodhpur.

The first batch of 50 Hindus had come by train from Haridwar on October 12 while the second batch of 43 people including children reached the Jodhpur Railway Station on October 14. A joint exercise GRP-Jodhpur and Intelligence department revealed that Rajasthan’s State Special Branch of Intelligence personnel probing the migrants’ visas to ascertain whether these are pilgrimage or tourist visa and whether they fulfill the eligibility criteria of legal immigrants.

“The Oustees’ overstay or long stay (Long Term Vis) will be examined and the appropriate action would be taken by the District Collector on the status report of the Intelligence department”, the sources said, adding, “If they do not follow the displaced guidelines of 2016 and fulfill the migration or stay rules, these migrants would be asked to leave the country.”

Contrary to the official action, president of Seemant Lok Sangathan (People’s Border Organisation: NGO) Hindu Singh Sodha confirmed that about 100 Hindus from Tando Allahyar (Hyderabad in Sindh province) have moved to Jodhpur after facing severe flood, poor relief, religious atrocities, and a few of them have shifted to Jaisalmer to stay with their relatives.

“Most of them do not want to go back to their country and have decided to apply for regular citizenship. Many of them are searching a daily wage job in Jodhpur,” Sodha, a known personality working for displaced Hindu refugees from Pakistan for four decades, said.

He further said, “These Bhil community people though born and brought up in Pakistan, their forefathers were on this side of Bharat (India), so they also have some family links to bank on for shelter in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer.”

These migrants arrived in India through the Attari-Wagah Checkpost on a pilgrimage visa and under this category they cannot move to other places in the country for temporary or permanent stay. Local political leaders were also seen helping them for their stay and casual food arrangement.