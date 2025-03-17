Violence erupts in Manipur’s Churachandpur after attack on Hmar leader

Tensions erupted in Manipur’s Churachandpur district after Richard Hmar, the General Secretary of Hmar Inpui, was assaulted by unidentified assailants on Sunday evening.

The attack took place inside the VK Montessori complex in Zenhang Lamka, triggering widespread outrage and protests from the local community.

The altercation reportedly occurred following a confrontation over a near-collision between Hmar’s vehicle and a two-wheeler.

What began as a verbal dispute quickly escalated into a violent assault, leaving Richard Hmar injured. The incident has fueled anger among the Hmar community, which is demanding justice and swift action against the perpetrators.

In response to the escalating unrest, the Additional District Magistrate imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS 2023 throughout Churachandpur.

The order aims to prevent unauthorised gatherings of five or more people, processions, and the carrying of weapons or objects that could be used as weapons, such as sticks, rods, and stones.

Law enforcement agencies reported that groups of protesters have been attempting to enforce a shutdown in the district headquarters, with men patrolling the streets wielding sticks and urging shopkeepers to close their establishments. Incidents of stone pelting have also been reported in some areas, further intensifying tensions.

The Hmar Inpui, one of the apex bodies of the Hmar tribe, strongly condemned the assault in an official statement. The organisation demanded immediate identification and arrest of the attackers, warning that any failure to act promptly would compel them to “take its own course of action.”