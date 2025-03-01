Vintage & Classic cars take part in prejudging for The Statesman VCCR 58th edition

Ahead of the iconic Statesman Vintage and Classic Car Rally 58th edition on Sunday, the timeless beauties rolled at the historic Modern School Barakhamba Road for an interesting pre-judging event.

Over a hundred cars including classic saloons, luxurious Rolls Royces, Chevrolet Impala, the popular VW Beetle, Jeeps, Land Rover, FIATs and many unique cars took part in the pre-judging where the experienced judges gave them points as per the parameters based on the restoration, condition and other aspects.

This began on Friday and continued on Saturday as the enthusiasts lined up their prized possessions after readying them up for the important event for which they eagerly waited.

Pleasant weather marked the day as the cars moved slowly from one to another judging stations where the judges inspected them.

This event is a crucial part of the entire rally as the points that are given to the cars add up to their chance of winning different prizes under different categories after the completion of the rally.

The parameters on which the eight judges examine the participating vehicles include, engine examination, checking mechanicals, restoration, authenticity, originality, interiors, exteriors, instrumentation, wheels, tyres and chasis.

All these parameters carry points as per the format, while more stress is given on the mechanical maintenance.

Those who examine the cars prior to the main rally include very experienced vintage and classic car experts who have immense knowledge regarding different aspects of the cars.

The event also becomes a place where the participants interact with each other prior to the main event and get a chance to ready up their vehicles before they take part in the main event.