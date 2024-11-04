VINBAX 2024 begins with an aim to enhance military cooperation between India and Vietnam

The 5th Edition of the Vietnam-Indian Bilateral Army Exercise, VINBAX 2024, which commenced on Monday, is scheduled to last till 23, 2024 simultaneously in Ambala and Chandimandir. It follows a successful bilateral exercise held in Vietnam in 2023.

This edition of the army exercise features an expanded scope with participation from both the Army and Air Force personnel for the first time. The Indian Army contingent consists of 47 members from a Regiment of the Corps of Engineers, alongside personnel from various other branches. Similarly, the Vietnamese contingent will match this strength with troops from the Vietnam People’s Army.

The VINBAX 2024 aims to bolster the joint military capabilities of both nations, focusing on the deployment of engineering companies and medical teams to perform engineering tasks as part of United Nations peacekeeping operations under Chapter VII of the UN Charter.

Advertisement

Conducted as a field training exercise, this edition aims to enhance mutual confidence and interoperability, facilitating the exchange of best practices between the Indian Army and the Vietnam People’s Army.

A key feature of the event will be a 48-hour Validation Exercise that includes a demonstration of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations as well as an equipment display. This will help evaluate the standards achieved by both contingents in executing technical military operations in UN mission scenarios.

Additionally, the joint exercise will provide an invaluable opportunity for troops to learn about each other’s social and cultural heritage.