Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan to connect farmers with modern agricultural practices

Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi on Friday launched Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan–2025 across all 75 districts of the state to educate farmers on modern agricultural techniques, advanced farming practices, and newly developed crop varieties.

The campaign is being organized by Indian Agricultural Research institutions, Krishi Vigyan Kendras, agriculture universities, and various departments of the state government from May 29 to June 12.

As part of the initiative, farmer-scientist dialogues are being held in multiple regions. The Agriculture Minister himself interacted with 456 farmers in Jahangirpur and Gosaiganj (Lucknow), sharing insights on progressive farming techniques.

Subsequent programs were held at KVK Nanpara (Bahraich) on May 30 and at the village of Banjaria in Pathardeva on May 31. These sessions facilitated direct interactions between farmers and scientists, addressing farmers’ concerns and disseminating information on government agricultural schemes.

A special program was also organised on June 1 in the village of Dabathwa (Meerut), where both the Union Agriculture Minister and the State Agriculture Minister took feedback from farmers and discussed their challenges in detail. On June 2, more than 500 farmers participated in a session held at Gram Panchayat Bankhanda (Hapur), where they were informed about various government initiatives in agriculture.

So far, the campaign has successfully conducted programs at 4,959 locations, witnessing the participation of 8,39,617 farmers. In these sessions, over 550 agricultural scientists and subject matter experts have shared knowledge of modern, scientific farming methods.

The overarching aim of the campaign is to ensure timely sowing of Kharif crops and to enhance farmers’ income across the state.

All ongoing agriculture-related schemes under the Yogi government have been integrated into this campaign. The goal is to raise awareness among farmers about these beneficial schemes and to encourage their active participation in the state’s agricultural transformation.

Semi-official letters have also been sent to elected public representatives, urging them to involve themselves in making the campaign a success in their respective constituencies. With the spirit of “Ek Desh, Ek Krishi, Ek Team”, this campaign envisions a unified national effort towards achieving the goal of a developed and prosperous agricultural sector.