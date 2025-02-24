Vijender Gupta elected as Speaker of Delhi Legislative Assembly

BJP MLA Vijender Gupta was on Monday elected as the Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly unopposed.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Leader of Opposition Atishi accompanied him to the Chair.

Advertisement

The 61-year-old BJP MLA from Rohini has been the face of the saffron party in the Delhi Assembly in the last 10 years when the AAP ruled the national capital with a brute majority. He has led several protests as Leader of Opposition in the House and was marshalled out on several occasions.

Advertisement

After being elected as the Speaker, Gupta thanked the party for giving him the opportunity and vowed to ensure smooth functioning of the assembly. He also said that it will be his priority to ensure that the 14 CAG reports are tabled in the Delhi Assembly.

However, soon after Gupta’s election, a ruckus broke out in the assembly over alleged removal of Dr B R Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh’s pictures from the chief minister’s office.

Reacting to the Opposition’s protest, the Speaker said, “It was a courtesy address. You should not have made it a political platform. The opposition does not want the House to run smoothly. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has come with the intention of disrupting the House.”

According to the assembly bulletin, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena will address the assembly on February 25 following which the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports will be tabled.

A discussion on the motion of thanks to the LG’s address will take place on February 26 followed by the election of the deputy speaker.

On the first day of the Delhi assembly session, newly elected MLAs, including Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, were administered the oath of office.