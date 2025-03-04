Vijender Gupta calls on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla here on Tuesday. This was Gupta’s maiden meeting with Birla after taking over as the Speaker of the Delhi Assembly.

Apprising about his meeting with the Lok Sabha Speaker, Gupta wrote in a post on X, “Today, I paid a courtesy visit to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.”

Advertisement

Alongside the post, he shared photographs of his meeting with Birla.

Advertisement

Informing the same, the Lok Sabha Speaker said on X, “The newly-elected Speaker of Delhi Legislative Assembly Vijender Gupta met me at Delhi residence. Along with discussing various topics, I wished him all the best for his tenure.”

Birla also expressed the hope that he would play his role in strengthening the legislative system.

Gupta also called on Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on the occasion.

Notably, the assembly speaker called on Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena here on Monday, to convey his gratitude on behalf of the House for his recent address in the Assembly.

Gupta’s meeting with Saxena followed a motion passed in the House to express appreciation for the LG’s address.

During the meeting, the speaker, in accordance with Rule 19(7), personally handed over the formal communication to Saxena and conveyed the House’s acknowledgement of his address.