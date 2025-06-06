Vijayvargiya sparks row over remarks on women’s clothing; Congress slams BJP’s mindset

Madhya Pradesh Urban Administration Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has stirred controversy with remarks criticizing girls for wearing “short clothes” during a speech at a World Environment Day event in Indore.

“On several occasions, girls come to take selfies with me. But I tell them to wear proper clothes first,” Vijayvargiya said during his address.

He went on to say that wearing skimpy clothing is not part of Indian culture and tradition, adding that he considers women as “a form of God.”

His comments drew sharp criticism from the opposition. Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari hit back, saying, “This reflects the mindset of the BJP and its leaders. Why are BJP leaders so obsessed with girls’ clothing?”

The controversy deepened as social media users and political leaders recalled a similar remark Vijayvargiya made two years ago, when he had controversially compared girls to Shoorpnakha, the sister of Ravana in the Ramayana.

At that time, Vijayvargiya had said, “Women are seen as Goddesses in our country, but these days, the kind of bad dresses girls wear make them look like Shoorpnakha.”

