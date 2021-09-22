Vijayan’s free ‘food kit’ runs into road block

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s free distribution of monthly food kits to each and every household since the Covid pandemic began appears to have reached a dead end.

The free distribution of the 13 items food kit began in April-May 2020, soon after the country went under lockdown norms.

As soon as it happened, Vijayan went ahead with the distribution of food kits, which for many turned out to be the biggest succour as none went hungry.

By now, around 12 crore food kits have been distributed and has cost the state exchequer close to Rs 5,300 crore and whispers have started that the poor financial position of the state government, which by now is having a hand to mouth existence and the public debt of the state government has reached a staggering Rs 4 lakh crore.

Amid speculation that the scheme will be withdrawn, on Wednesday, State Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil said no decision has been taken to stop the free food kits.

“Yes, there are some issues with regard to the financial implication towards this, but no decision of stopping it has been taken. Even though there have been demands from several quarters on the distribution to all households and can’t it be limited to the most needed, the state government sees all in the same manner,” said Anil.