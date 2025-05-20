Vijay Shah absent from cabinet meet

Madhya Pradesh Tribal Affairs Minister Vijay Shah, who is embroiled in a controversy over his derogatory remarks on Indian Army Colonel Sofiya Quereshi, was on Tuesday conspicuously absent from a cabinet meeting held at the historical Rajwada at Indore.

The cabinet meet, presided by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, was held at Rajwada, the seat of the erstwhile Holkar dynasty, for the first time in history.

Before the cabinet meeting, the chief minister formally launched the work for the conservation and restoration of the Darbar Hall of Rajwada, to be carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 11.21 crore.

The cabinet meeting was organised at Rajwada to mark the conclusion of the 300th birth anniversary of Holkar dynasty ruler Devi Ahilyabai Holkar.

Meanwhile, a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) of senior IPS officers of Madhya Pradesh began its probe on Tuesday into the Vijay Shah case, on the directives issued by the Supreme Court on 19 May.