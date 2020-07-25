Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday hits out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accusing him of stealing the ideas of BJP government.

Rahul Gandhi in a tweet was promoting a news report about ‘one district, one product’ survey by saying, “This is a good idea. I had suggested it some time back.”

“Its implementation will need a complete change of mindset,” he added.

Rupani quoted former Gujarat CM Anandiben Patel’s old tweet in which she said, “Concept of ‘One Village, One Product’ would be initiated on pilot basis to preserve languishing crafts through focused approach and support.”

“Rahul ji, Copying Gujarat’s initiatives and selling them as your ideas does not show your smartness. I don’t expect you to know details of anything, but your script-writers should know better! How about a ‘One defeat, One reinvention’ policy for you?,” Vijay Rupani said.

Rahul Gandhi had tagged a report which stated that the Himachal industries department is conducting a baseline survey in all districts to select ‘one district, one product’.