Fugitive business tycoon Vijay Mallaya lost his High Court appeal in London on Monday against his extradition order to India over charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to an alleged Rs 9,000 crores.

As per the legal process in the United Kingdom, the case will now go to UK Home Secretary Priti Patel for a final decision.

Lord Justice Stephen Irwin and Justice Elisabeth Laing, the two-member bench at the Royal Courts of Justice in London presiding over the appeal, dismissed the appeal in a judgment handed down remotely due to the current coronavirus lockdown.

“We consider that while the scope of the prima facie case found by the SDJ [Senior District Judge] is in some respects wider than that alleged by the Respondent in India [Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED)], there is a prima facie case which, in seven important respects, coincides with the allegations in India,” the judges ruled.

Reacting on the development, India’s premier investigating agency, Central Bureau of Investigation said, “It is a significant achievement in continuing the war against economic fugitives who have been managing to stay away from judicial process in the country. It also validates the painstaking and meticulous investigation done by us.”

However, the clouds over the extradition of Vijay Mallaya are not clear yet, as the sources said that the 64-year-old liquor tycoon still have the option to move the Supreme Court within 14 days.

If he fails to do so, then India can start the extradition process.

Mallaya had appealed against his extradition order to the High Court in London in February this year which was heard for over three days.

During the hearing, the Crown Prosecution Service representing India accused Mallaya’s Kingfisher Airlines of “absolute and outrageous lies” while seeking bank loans while Mallaya’s lawyer alleged “a series of errors” in India’s case.

Vijay Mallaya is wanted in India on fraud and money laundering charges amounting to an estimated Rs 9,000 crore.