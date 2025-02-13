Vigilance Bureau nabs health employee taking Rs 7,000 bribe in Punjab

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB), during its ongoing drive against corruption in the state, has apprehended Satinder Kumar, an assistant working in the Emergency Ward of Civil Hospital in Ludhiana, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 7,000.

Disclosing this here on Thursday, an official spokesperson of the state VB said that Satinder Kumar has been arrested based on a complaint lodged by Vijay Kumar, a resident of Jassal Colony in Ludhiana.

He further informed that the complainant had approached the VB alleging that the said employee demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 for issuing a receipt for the medico-legal report.

The complainant further alleged that the accused had already taken Rs 3,000 from him and was demanding the remaining amount.

The spokesperson added that following a preliminary inquiry into the complaint, a VB team from the Economic Offences Wing, Ludhiana range, laid a trap during which the accused assistant was arrested after being caught red-handed accepting Rs 7,000 as a bribe from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the VB police station in Ludhiana. Further investigation into this case is underway, he said.