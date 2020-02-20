A spine-chilling video of two Dalit youths being beaten and tortured has sparked a political controversy as Congress leader on Thursday asked the state government to look into the issue.

In the video which was reportedly shot on February 16, the duo was seen being beaten and a screwdriver being inserted into the rectum of one of the victims.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also reacted to the video by terming it “horrific and sickening”.

“The recent video of two young Dalit men being brutally tortured in Nagaur, Rajasthan is horrific & sickening. I urge the State Government to take immediate action to bring the perpetrators of this shocking crime to justice,” he said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot reacted soon and confirmed that seven culprits have been arrested in the case.

Taking it to Twitter, Gehlot said, “In the horrific incident in Nagaur, immediate and effective action has been taken and seven accused have been arrested so far. Nobody will be spared. The culprits will be punished according to the law and we will ensure that the victims get justice.”

Slamming Gehlot, BJP leader Amit Malviya said as per the NCRB reports, Rajasthan witnessed atrocities on women at the rate of 45.50 per cent.

“Rajasthan is at number one when it comes to atrocities on Dalits. During the Congress’ rule, there has been a steep increase in the cases of atrocities in Dalits, tribals, and women,” he said.

Member of Parliament from Nagaur and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party leader Hanuman Beniwal also reacted to the incident and said it flouts all norms of human rights.

“The case registered is under sections of normal violence while the video shows that they had tried to kill the victims,” he said.

Superintendent of Police of Nagaur district, Vikas Pathak told the accused have been charged under sections of SC/ST Act as well as for bodily offenses among others.

On Thursday, three RLP MLAs entered the state Assembly holding placards demanding a stop to atrocities on Dalits.

As the day was a budget day, the Speaker had to intervene and the three protesting MLAs staged a walkout followed by a dharna at the entrance of the Assembly.

As per the reports, the police officials confirmed that the video of the incident — which happened in Karnu village of Nagaur’s Panchaudi area — went viral on the same day (February 16).

SP Vikas Pathak told the reason behind the torture was that they allegedly tried to steal money from the cashbox at a motorcycle showroom.