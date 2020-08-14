Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday greeted the nation on the eve of 74th Independence Day.

“I convey my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the joyous occasion of our Independence Day,” the Vice President said.

“Today, we celebrate the 74th Independence Day of our country. I pay my tributes to those brave freedom fighters who made countless sacrifices to build an independent nation and to secure a bright future for it. Let us also remember with gratitude the martyred heroes of our struggle for independence who laid down their lives for the cause of freedom,” he added.

“The most meaningful tribute we can pay to these patriots is to build an India they aspired for. On this Independence Day, let us renew our commitment towards building a united, strong, prosperous, inclusive and peaceful nation where a billion-plus dreams find expression and fulfillment,” he further said.

“May this Independence Day bring amity, harmony and prosperity in our country.”

President of India Ram Nath Kovind also greeted the nation.

“Unlike every year, this Independence Day won’t be celebrated with pomp and show,” the President said.

Appreciating the Centre and state government for taking steps to contain the coronavirus, President said India’s role in dealing with the pandemic is a lesson for the world.

“The steps taken by the government at the correct time helped to contain the virus.”