Vice President pays tributes to Lal Bahadur Shastri on his death anniversary; recalls his Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan call

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today paid tributes to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his death anniversary.

In a tweet, he said “Remembering former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his Punya Tithi today. Shastri Ji was a man of great integrity and wisdom, whose clarion call of “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan,” continues to resonate in our collective consciousness.”

“His exemplary leadership led to the all-around growth of the nation. The best tribute we can pay to him is by emulating the ideals for which he lived,” Naidu said in another tweet.

Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted that at a time of serious challenges, Shastriji had mobilized farmers and jawans in selfless service of the nation.