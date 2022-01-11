Follow Us:
  1. Home / India / Vice President pays tributes to Lal Bahadur Shastri on his death anniversary; recalls his Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan call

Vice President pays tributes to Lal Bahadur Shastri on his death anniversary; recalls his Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan call

The best tribute we can pay to him is by emulating the ideals for which he lived

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | January 11, 2022 7:14 pm

Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu, Lal Bahadur Shastri

Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu conducts the proceedings in the House during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo/SansadTV)

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today paid tributes to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his death anniversary.

In a tweet, he said “Remembering former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his Punya Tithi today. Shastri Ji was a man of great integrity and wisdom, whose clarion call of “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan,” continues to resonate in our collective consciousness.”

“His exemplary leadership led to the all-around growth of the nation. The best tribute we can pay to him is by emulating the ideals for which he lived,” Naidu said in another tweet.

Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted that at a time of serious challenges, Shastriji had mobilized farmers and jawans in selfless service of the nation.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Vice President calls for a sense of urgency in dealing with new surge in Covid cases
Vice President calls for financial literacy improvement in country
President, Vice-President, PM greet people on Christmas