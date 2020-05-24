The Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu wished the nation on the eve of the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Vice President described Eid as an occasion for families and communities to come together, he requested everyone to follow safety norms of social distancing during celebrations.

“I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr,” he said.

Eid-ul-Fitr has traditionally been a celebration that marks the end of the Holy month of Ramadan and the start of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar.

The festival fortifies the spirit of compassion, charity and generosity in our society. It is an occasion for families and communities to come together.

“However, this year, as India and the world continue to fight the relentless battle against the spread of COVID-19, we are celebrating almost all our traditional festivals at home,” Vice President said.

“So, we have to be content with a subdued celebration and adhere to the safety norms of social distancing and personal hygiene. Nevertheless, I do hope that all of us will celebrate the festival by keeping alive the spirit of joy, compassion and mutual respect that underlies the pious occasion,” he added.

“May the noble ideals associated with Eid-ul-Fitr usher in health, peace, prosperity and harmony in our lives,” he said.