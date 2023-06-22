Vice President hails development work in J&K

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said that the path of remarkable growth and development trajectory that J&K has charted following the abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A is a testament to the vision of DrbShyama Prasad Mookerjee, who gave his life for it.

Addressing the special convocation of the University of Jammu, Dhankhar said that J&K’s integration into the national mainstream has paved the way for investments, development and improved governance.

“Personally, for the last 20 years, I had been advocating abrogation of Article 35A and 370. These were temporary provisions in our Constitution but lasted for 70 years. We are happy it’s not there now,” he said.

He said Dr Shama Prassad Mookerjee’s dream of seeing “Ek Vidhan, Ek Pradhan and Ek Nishan stands fulfilled today with J&K’s complete integration with the Union of India.”

Vice President Dhankhar and Dr Sudesh Dhankhar planted a sapling at the premises of University of Jammu.

He said: “J&K’s integration with rest of the country has paved the way for investment, tourism boom and development. Jammu will be an education hub. J&K today has all top institutions of the country be that IIM, IIT and even AIIMS.”

He said that the architect of Indian constitution Dr B R Ambedkar declined to draft Article 370 as he had a great vision.

“200 State laws have been repealed and 100 laws modified post 370 abrogation. Roads are being constructed and there is a huge growth in every sector. Banihal tunnel, Chenani-Nashri tunnel and world’s highest rail bridge over river Chenab have been completed,” he said.

“We have 700 million internet users which is more than the US and China. Democracy is flourishing and is on the rise. Today, we are all proud Indians. We haven’t seen Bharat of today as ever before,” he said, adding that nobody will be allowed to impede the upward growth trajectory.

“We are a constitutionally functional democracy. Our democracy starts from Panchayat level, district level, State level and then Central level. We have an incredible political eco-system. We find Indian genius in every part of the world today,” he said.

Without naming any country or any person, the Vice President said that false narratives are set afloat in an “orchestrated manner, by forces inimical to India.

“Some of us don’t take it seriously. If the majority decides to stay silent, that means silence forever. These nefarious designs will never be allowed to succeed in our land,” he said.

About the successful G-20 meet in Srinagar, the Tourism Working Group meeting was a remarkable success. “We never stop dreaming as all our dreams will get fulfilled,” he said.

On the issue of corruption, he said that all the escape routes have been cut for the stakeholders of corruption and “all of them are accountable to law.”

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, who is chancellor of the university, said that under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi, the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) is promoting an education system that makes students conscious, not mechanical. It makes them a carrier of knowledge, wisdom and values and not a storehouse of memories.

NEP 2020 promotes life-long learning and enables students to adapt to change in different sectors. We cannot predict skills that would be required in the next 10 years but individuality, independent and critical thinking, and creativity will improve resilience and adaptability.

The L-G urged the students to follow their passion. We have to respect individuality and unique talent hidden within each student. Classrooms should inculcate courage, give students the power of independent thinking and inspire them to become a better person and not just a class topper.